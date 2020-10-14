So far the whole world has not been able to recover from the same strain of corona virus that the new fear has increased the concern. Scientists have feared that the corona virus that infects pigs may also spread to humans. A research says that this virus can adversely affect human health as well as the global economy. This type of corona virus causes pigs to diarrhea.According to researchers, this strain of corona virus is known as swine acute diarrhea syndrome corona virus (SADS-COV). This corona virus emerged from bats and its information was revealed in 2016. Since then it has infected herds of pigs all over China. These researchers also included researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the US.

There will be more impact in pork eating countries

It has been feared that such diseases may affect the economies of many countries in the world, which depend on pork. According to this new study published in PNAS Journal, scientists conducted tests in the laboratory to assess the potential danger from SADS-COV. This revealed that this virus can grow rapidly in human liver and intestinal cells.

This virus can also infect humans

Scientists have written in the study that SADS-COV can grow in human lung and intestinal cells. This corona virus can negatively impact the global economy and human health. The virus belongs to the family of Betacorona virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory disease Kovid-19 in humans.



Stomach and intestinal disease of pigs

SADS-COV is an alphacorona virus that causes stomach and intestinal disease in pigs. Scientists said that this virus causes severe diarrhea and vomiting and is especially fatal for pigs under age.