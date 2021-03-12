The next affair for the Union? A CDU politician is said to have called a German manufacturer of ventilators on behalf of Azerbaijan.

Berlin – First the Union’s mask affair came to light, then links with the regime in Azerbaijan came back into focus – now the CDU has a peculiar combination of both issues on its neck. The Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics, Thomas Bareiß (CDU), called a German medical technology manufacturer on behalf of Azerbaijan to ask for a delivery of 150 ventilators.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed that Editorial network Germany (RND). According to the company, after the conversation it felt pressured to give preference to deliveries to Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Economic Affairs rejects this accusation.

Lobby affair: Azerbaijan wants ventilators for no good reason

Ventilators were at the beginning of the coronaPandemic* a product in demand worldwide in spring 2020. People who had a severe course of the coronavirus * had to be artificially ventilated. So politicians around the world wanted to get new ventilators for their countries. The Löwenstein Medical company from Bad Ems in Rhineland-Palatinate manufactures these machines and could hardly save itself from inquiries. Normally, only 1,500 ventilators are manufactured each year, but the German government alone placed an order of 6,500 pieces. Azerbaijan also ordered 150 devices at the height of the pandemic. However, this should not have been possible and it was agreed on a delivery in installments, a company spokesman told RND.

After the conclusion of the contract, the government of the Caucasus Republic suddenly pressed for an immediate delivery of the ventilators, company representatives told the company RND. Löwenstein Medical refused to do this due to the fact that production was already at full capacity and the far more dramatic corona situation in other countries. “There was no reason to deliver equipment to Azerbaijan that would have gone to the basement there while people died elsewhere in the world,” said a company representative. At that time, with the help of figures from the World Health Organization, an attempt was made to first deliver to the countries that need the life-saving devices most, such as Italy * or the Netherlands *.

Thomas Bareiß urged the company to deliver to Azerbaijan immediately

Thereupon State Secretary Bareiß called the company at the request of Azerbaijan. This took place at a height of the corona pandemic last spring. In the conversation, the CDU politician is said to have insisted that the ventilators should be delivered to the Caucasus Republic first. The country justified its claim with the good economic relations between Germany and Azerbaijan. The company rejected this because ventilators were still being waited for in Germany, in the Bareiß electoral area.

Azerbaijan is ruled by the authoritarian head of state Ilham Aliyev and the human rights situation in the Caucasus Republic is considered sensitive. Nevertheless, Germany maintains good trade relations with the oil country. Above all, Thomas Bareiß is also, according to information from RND, in close contact with the former Soviet republic and already traveled to Baku with the business delegation in 2019. “Azerbaijan is by far the most important partner of the German economy in the Caucasus. We have reliable relationships, ”reported Bareiß after his stay in Baku.

Federal Ministry of Economics comments on the allegations

The Federal Ministry of Economics * confirms the phone call, but not the allegations regarding the content of the conversation: “In fact, a colleague from Azerbaijan approached the BMWi who, in view of the general uncertainty that existed in the spring, was concerned about the medical care of the population saw “, shared the department RND newspapers With. “He asked for clarification of the facts with regard to delivery dates within the framework of a specific contract with a German manufacturer of medical devices.”

Therefore, the CDU politician called the company and sent the answer to the Azerbaijani side. At “no point in time”, however, he had urged the company to give priority to the delivery of ventilators to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs continued. “There was no further contact on the matter.” Bareiß also assured in a press release on Thursday that he had not achieved any financial or other benefits in the context of the corona pandemic.

Mask affair and lobby affair – not a good start to the election year for the Union

At the end of the year there are general elections and it is not looking good for the Union and the polls are falling. This is probably due to the crisis cases in the CDU and CSU. One of them is the lobby affair with Azerbaijan. The CDU politician Mark Hauptmann is said to have dubious contacts with the Caucasus republic and has already resigned from his mandate. Shortly before that, another CDU politician, Nikolas Löbel, had resigned his parliamentary mandate due to the mask affair and left the party.

In addition, the CSU member Georg Nüßlein is accused by the public prosecutor of having received six-figure mask commission. He, too, has already left his party, but has not yet resigned from his mandate. Nevertheless, the party wants to forego tightening lobbying legislation, as Merkur.de * learned from the discussions between the Union and the SPD. In addition, there are now reports about a corona party by a CDU politician *. (Dana Popp / AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.