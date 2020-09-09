Highlights: Now consumers will be able to register complaints online in Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal approved the new system

Now the people of Delhi can file a complaint anytime from home

new Delhi

A system of e-filing of consumer complaints has started in Delhi. Chief Minister Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the online consumer complaint system. Now the people of Delhi will not have to visit the offices to complain about the food and supplies department. Complaints can be made online anytime from home, as well as the payment method has been made online in the new system.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government has taken several important steps in the last 5 years in the fields of education, health, electricity and water, which have been discussed all over the country and the world. In the same direction, now consumer department has started online complaint system and this step will also prove to be a milestone. The CM hoped that 7 thousand cases pending in the State Commission and more than 8 thousand cases pending in the District Court would also be disposed of soon.

The Chief Minister said that online mode of complaint has been introduced in the consumer courts and Delhi is the first and the only state in the entire country where such facility is being introduced. He thanked all the agencies, officers, engineers and said that in the last 5 years, the Delhi Government has done many new experiments in different fields. This experiment of the consumer department will also prove to be a big step and other states will also adopt this system. People will not have to come to office anymore.

Sitting in your home, whether it is a lawyer, whether it is a common consumer, anyone can file their complaint at home. There is no time limit to complain, he can complain anytime in 24 hours. In this system, the method of payment has also been made online, in this the payment can also be online.

CM said that during Corona’s time when we are motivating people to stay at their home, it will prove to be a very important step. CM congratulated the State Commission President, Dr. Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal for implementing this system. He said that about 7 thousand cases are pending in the State Commission and more than 8 thousand cases are pending in the District Court. I hope that steps will be taken to resolve these complaints at the earliest and e-filing will prove to be an important step in that direction.

On this occasion, Food Minister Imran Hussain said that the department has taken several important steps in the past. He said that due to the implementation of online compliant filing system, Delhi has joined the states where this system is being implemented first.