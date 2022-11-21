Williams officially confirms the arrival of Logan Sargeant as Latifi’s successor.

Yesterday was so much about Vettel that you would almost forget that we are saying goodbye to four drivers. Nicolas Latifi, Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ricciardo also drove their last Formula 1 race (for now). One’s death is another’s bread, so next year there will be room for new faces.

This year there was only one rookie (Zhou), which is very few. There have been years when there were six debutants. In 2001 there were even seven. In 2023 there will be slightly more rookies again, namely three. It’s been about a lot lately Nick de Vries and Oscar Pistribut Logan Sargeant will also make his debut next year.

This only became final yesterday. Logan Sargeant first had to get his Super license before he could redeem his seat at Williams. Like colleague @willeme reported yesterday, the American has succeeded.

We already knew it, but Williams announces the big news today. So it is now really official that Logan Sargeant will drive for Williams in 2023. There he can fill Nicolas Latifi’s shoes, which are not very big.

Along with fellow rookie Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant will be the youngest driver in the field. Both drivers are only 21 springs young. Piastri does have the better track record. He became champion in successively the Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2. Sargeant has not yet won a championship.

