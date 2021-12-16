My hero academia had one of the best anime adaptations of 2021. Its animation quality, story and the inclusion of the arc My Villain Academia They have made their community ask for the announcement of the sixth season of the anime. And, according to a leaking source, it could come very soon.

A recognized japanese filter has mentioned that the sixth season of the anime adaptation of Kouhei Horikoshi’s manga, My Hero Academia, It will premiere during the fall season 2022 (October-December). If this turns out to be true, it means that in less than a year we will have the start of the War Arc

Unfortunately, the leak did not give more details about it, about which chapters we will see adapted or any exact date in this regard. We will have to wait for an official announcement of My hero academia, although new news could be expected during the event Jump Festa 2022, which will take place on December 18 and 19, 2021 in Japan.

When is the sixth season of My Hero Academia coming out?

As we mentioned earlier, the sixth season of My hero academia could arrive in the fall season of 2022 and would adapt the following story arc ‘The Arch of War ‘, which goes from chapter 253 to 303 of the manga and which is the preamble to the final act of this work.

The Arch of War from My hero academia It is one of the favorites within the fandom, as it shows some of the crudest facets of the group of villains and heroes. Both parties will have heavy casualties and many crimes that will have consequences that will last until the end of the franchise.

