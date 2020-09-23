In view of the alarmingly increasing number of new infections with Sars-CoV-2, the London government has imposed new restrictions on Great Britain. Office workers should be able to work from home again, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Pubs and restaurants have to close earlier and the previously lax mask requirement in shops is now becoming mandatory.

To enforce the law, the police can also call the army for help. “Carelessness could bring us down,” warned the conservative head of government. He wanted to avoid a second lockdown, but would not shy away from tougher measures if necessary.

The day before, the two chief scientists of the government had already called on the population to do more in the fight against the corona virus. If the current trend continues, around 50,000 new cases per day could occur in mid-October, according to the gloomy prognosis of the chief scientific advisor Patrick Vallance. One month later, this would result in at least 200 Covid deaths every day.

In September, the number of new infections rose steadily and was 4368 on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people who died from Covid-19 is 41,788, with the last weekly average dying of 24 people per day.

Johnson gets the backing of the cabinet

For the new measures, Johnson got the backing of his cabinet on Tuesday. According to reports, the new restrictions had been highly controversial there until the very end. Apparently, the influential cabinet minister Michael Gove and health department chief Matthew Hancock have long been advocating stricter action.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In view of the slow recovery of the economy, however, the ministers of finance and home affairs, Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel, wanted as few restrictions as possible.

The Prime Minister also tried by telephone to establish extensive agreement with those responsible in the smaller regions of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, who have been deviating from the approach in England for months. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford (Labor) complained over the weekend about London’s lack of consultation.

The most important change in the package of measures for England is a radical reversal of the previous government position. In the summer, Johnson and his ministers had repeatedly encouraged citizens to return to the office centers and shops in the city centers, sometimes with reference to the threat of job losses. The fact that as many people as possible should now return to the home office is likely to exacerbate the crisis in the “ghost towns” of which the industrial association CBI is speaking.

“The government does not have a clear strategy”

The closing of all pubs, bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. on Thursday will also have an immediate impact. As a result, the battered trade is losing 15 percent of sales, the restaurant association announced. The British are known to consume large amounts of alcohol again towards the end of the evening.

Two reports from the stock exchange made the crisis in the industry clear: The pub chain Wetherspoon is planning to lay off 450 employees in its airport branches. As many as 6,000 jobs are on the brink of the whitbread hotel and catering company.

The fact that the government wants to better enforce the mask requirement in closed rooms is likely to meet with approval from retailers. Only at the weekend an alliance of large companies, led by Tesco, Sainsbury and Boots, complained bitterly about attacks on their employees by Covid deniers. Her people are exposed to “unprecedented abuse and violence,” said Joanne Whitfield of Co-op Food.

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer pledged his support for the new measures in the House of Commons, but criticized Johnson personally: “The government has no clear strategy.” Since Johnson stated the duration of the new restrictions as “possibly six months”, Starmer again pointed to imminent ones Problems on the labor market. According to Finance Minister Sunak’s plans, the generous short-time working payments and support for the self-employed are due to end at the end of October.