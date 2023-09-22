Now column | The Tiktok youth has an identity crisis, which is crystallized in “blueberry milk” colored nail polish

In Tiktok, even hobbies are lumped together as part of a trend or a certain aesthetic, which has been given a name that sounds like an advertising agency’s brainstorm session.

“It’s called silent walking and it’s about to change your life“, the tiktok guy Mady Maio declares in his video.

I’m interested, I want my life to change.

It will soon become clear that I am going through life-changing events with silent walks already daily. Trend refers to a normal walk during which no music, podcasts or audiobooks are listened to.

There’s time left to your own thoughts.

My thoughts can be scary.

As a community-hungry and adaptable herd animal, humans, especially young ones, often seek echoes for their opinions. You can easily find an echo base on Some, especially Tiktok.

This has led to an identity crisis among the Tiktok youth, where clothes, hair, food and even hobbies are lumped together as part of a trend, a certain aesthetic or core, which has been given a name that sounds like a brainstorming session of an advertising agency.

In the end, it’s often about very ordinary things.

In the spring, blueberry milk-colored nails were glowing on Tiktok. Blueberry milk nails are nails painted with light blue nail polish.

Should I dye my hair to vanilla creamy blonde (light brown) and cut into them butterfly cut (of layered bangs)?

Or I would try Scandinavian sleeping methodwhich is silent walk way revolutionized people’s lives? The name refers to the fact that the couple has two blankets instead of one wide blanket.

It would be good for autumn dark academia -aesthetics, i.e. a style drawing from the fashion and atmosphere of Harry Potter and the academic upper class. (Should have aimed for summer coastal granddaughter -look.)

Trends have been a part of identity formation throughout the ages. The self that is shown to others is built through consumption choices – you are what you buy.

In Tiktok, however, identity is intertwined with consumption even more deeply than before. A certain hoodie, scented candle or nail polish color is associated in mental images as part of an entire lifestyle.

A person who goes on silent walks wakes up early, puts on a matching leotard outfit by Lulu Lemon and drinks a green smoothie. Clean girl vibes! The blueberry milk colored nails, on the other hand, are perfect to cottage core.

However, identity cannot be summarized as an inspiration board. It’s worth finding it yourself, because even as I’m writing this, Tiktok has moved on to the next sought-after trend.

The author is a producer of HS Nyt.