Now column | If a man’s gaming chair is ruining the harmony of your home, read this

In a shared home, there must be room for both of them to choose their interior design

A duo is decorated in shades of white, beige and pink. Everything fits together, but then comes the abomination: a man’s gaming corner dominated by a large, black leatherette gaming chair.

A piece of Ken’s men has been brought into Barbie’s dream house mojo dojo casa house.

There are an endless number of pictures and videos on social media where women show off their men’s “ugly” interior design choices. Often the ugly object is just a lumpy gaming chair, sometimes the decoration element is the jersey of the favorite team. How do I dispose of this discreetlyFacebook’s Naistenhuone is being asked.

My advice is: no way.

I understand very well how an object that is ugly to my taste can ruin the harmony of a carefully thought-out home. I myself once broke my then-partner McDonald’s free Coca-Cola glass while “accidentally doing the dishes”.

Since then, however, I have realized that there must be room for both interior design choices in a shared home.

I am this week followed the transformation of a young couple’s home on Tiktok.

In a video with millions of views, a woman presents the renovation she made to her boyfriend’s apartment. The cozy-looking, tastefully decorated apartment has been renovated into a light beige Ikea home.

“Men need a woman in their life,” reads the subtitle of the renovation video.

The Tiktok audience has been horrified by the change. The end result is described as soulless, clinical and office-like, among other things. In the comments, apologies are presented to the man who has received the nickname apartment boyfriend.

“Stop correcting your men and learn to love them and their decorating style as they are,” reads the comment that has garnered over a hundred thousand likes.

The woman has defended the renovation by saying, among other things, that this is Barbie’s dream house.

In the Barbie movie Ken moves into Barbie’s pink house and turns it into his own man cave. This year’s hit movie has caused many Barbies of their own lives to present their own dream homes on social media, the harmony of which is ruined by their partner mojo dojo casa -nook.

However, there is a simple solution to the differing interior tastes in the Barbie movie: Barbie and Ken do not live together.