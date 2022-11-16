Now column | At the core of Netflix’s love reality shows are traditional family values ​​and marriage

Netflix’s love reality shows either aim for engagement and marriage or to find a “meaningful connection” by abstaining from sex, writes journalist Piritta Räsänen.

In corona spring In 2020, a series landed on Netflix that made many people happy during their voluntary quarantine: a silly reality produced by the streaming service itself Love Is Blind i.e. in Finnish Is love blind?

The concept of the series was incomprehensible. In it, a bunch of singles participated in a “human experiment”, where they date with a wall between them, i.e. without seeing each other. The purpose was to find out if love is blind.

And that’s not all! If the chemistry meets, Singles can decide to get engaged and walk down the aisle after five weeks.

From the series became a huge hit, as more of the love-hungry participants ended up getting engaged than the production would have believed it myself.

Netflix would probably hope to be the future trendsetter of reality TV, but in reality its love reality shows are a stuffy whiff of the past. The familiar traditional and Christian family values ​​and the myth of eternal love still linger in the background of the series.

The streaming service’s most popular love affairs either aim for engagement or marriage, such as In Love is Blind and Place of choice –in series, or finding a “meaningful connection” by abstaining from sex and physical contact, such as In Too Hot to Handle.

The party frenzy criticized by many in the series has been left to the few, and in its place has been brought endless screen time of the participants “openly” discussing feelings, sex and their own relationship dreams.

In Too Hot to Handle a group of singles have come to the paradise island to party and mate, when it is revealed to them that it is indeed a money competition, where the prize pool will decrease if the participants do not abstain from sex. The real message of the series seems to be that true love can be found when you keep your worldly desires in check.

by Love is Blind in the third season, which came out this fall and takes place in Texas, Christianity is featured more than before. The relationship of one of the couples is built on a shared faith and they are filmed praying together several times during the season.

Another couple quarrels when conservative and liberal values ​​collide: weeks before the wedding, it becomes clear that the bride is not anti-abortion like the groom or his entire family.

The matter ends up at the altar, which seems to upset the presenters of the program – but as a viewer, you can breathe a sigh of relief.