Current DGP Bhupendra Yadav took VRS seven months ago.

DG Crime Branch can become new DGP

Several IAS-IPS transfers to Rajasthan government late on Monday night

He also came into the limelight after Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (DGP) Bhupinder Yadav (bhupendra yadav) sought VRS seven months ago. After the resignation demanded by DGP Bhupendra Yadav about two weeks ago, there was continuous discussion about which officer of the Indian Police Service in the state will be entrusted with the responsibility of the new DGP. After the changes made in the bureaucracy by the Rajasthan government on Monday, this skepticism is now almost clear. It is believed that soon DG crime ML Lathar (mohan lal lather) can be appointed as the new DGP in the state.

Gehlot government took a big decision midnight on Dungarpur militant movement, IAS-IPS transfers, see list

Know what has happened in Rajasthan bureaucracy

Let me tell you that in the state late Monday, 11 IAS and five IPS posts were reshuffled by Gehlot government. Under this, Dungarpur collector Kanaram, who could not control the nuisance in the recruitment of teachers, fell. Dungarpur SP Jai Yadav has also been removed from the post. Now Collector Kanaram has been appointed as Joint Chief Executive Officer in the State Health Assurance Agency and SP Jai Yadav has been appointed as SP in CID CB, replacing Kalu Rama Rao, DCP, Jodhpur Commissionerate. At the same time, changes have also been made in the posts of DG range officers in this major reshuffle by the government.

Know what is happening in the equation

Let us tell you that under the changes made in the DG range by the government, now BL Sony will replace ACB as a new responsibility. Rajiv Dasot has also been made DG prison. In such a situation, experts believe that now the path of ML Lather to become the Chief of Rajasthan Police has been cleared. Lather can take over the responsibility of the state as DGP in the coming days. Let us tell you that in the race for the new DGP, in addition to the current DG Crime ML Leather, BL Soni and Rajeev Dasot were also major contenders, who have been given new responsibilities. However, the doubt will be fully open only after the final decision of the government.

Know about IPS Mohanlal Leather

Let us tell you that Mohanlal Lather is a 1987 batch police officer of Rajasthan. He was earlier assigned the responsibility of DG Crime Branch Rajasthan in the police department in 2020 itself. Earlier in 2019, he was appointed as DIG Administration Law and Order and earlier in December as ADGP Jaipur. Lathar hails from Haryana.