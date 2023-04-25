Former Minister of the Civil House and one of the main allies of the former president said he is not “Bolsonarist with regard to customs”

the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) said this Monday (24.Apr.2023) that he does not consider himself a Bolsonarist “As far as customs are concerned.” The statement was given in an interview with the program “Live Wheel” from the TV Cultura. “No one will be more loyal, more faithful to [ex] President Bolsonaro than Senator Ciro Nogueira. Not Flavio [Bolsonaro]not even Carlos [Bolsonaro], nor Bolsonaro. I do not consider myself a Bolsonarist, with regard to customs, weapons”said the former minister of the Civil House of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

As found out by Power360Ciro Nogueira arrived at the studio TV Cultura Accompanied by 2 advisors.

