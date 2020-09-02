After eating mouth in Ladakh from India, China is now singing peace from Beijing to New York. Speaking at a program organized on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that we did not even take one inch of land. China has always been the promoter of world peace. Since the founding of the People’s Republic, China has never incited anyone to war.Not only that, going one step further in lying, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that China, being the world’s largest developing country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, contributed to peace and development and adopted the ideals of the United Nations. is. He also said that China has codified its commitment to peaceful development in its constitution.

China played Victim card after being beaten in Ladakh, said – India called back its army

We have never done regional development

He also said that we have never infiltrated, invaded, extended territories in any country or increased our influence in any region. China prides itself and is confident in its development path. We also respect the development path of other countries. We do not believe in ideological confrontation or enhancing our system in another country.

Tension on LAC by Chinese antics, Indian Army now filling the empty spaces

India and America threatened by gestures

Not only this, he threatened in gestures that China never instigates trouble, but if we were provoked we would not retreat. We will defend China’s sovereignty and prestige. We will uphold the legitimate rights and interests of China. China has been a contributor to global development. China has met the basic needs of 14 billion Chinese people.

India captured Finger 4 peaks amid tension with China? Learn the full story