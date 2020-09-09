China is now preparing to open a new front in the Arunachal Pradesh region after a word of mouth from India in Ladakh. There are reports that villagers living near the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh have evacuated their village. China has already described Arunachal Pradesh as a part of southern Tibet. In such a situation, any move of China in this area cannot be denied. Two days ago, the Chinese Embassy responded to the Indian citizens who had disappeared from the Arunachal border, and declared the region as their part.The EastMojo website of the Northeast has claimed in its report that the village of Takasang, located about 30 km from the Jeimthang circle in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, has recently been evacuated by villagers. The report claimed that around 1986, the Chinese Army had taken control of the Geimthang Valley in Tawang.

India had lodged official protest then

On 26 June 1986, India also lodged a formal protest before the Chinese government against the occupation of Chinese troops in this area. However, as before, the Chinese government rejected any such intrusion. China had said that its troops were present north of the McMahon Line.

China spies Indian Army by sending Yak to Arunachal Pradesh?

China claims – Arunachal belongs to us

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a media briefing in Beijing that China’s stance on the eastern sector of the Sino-India border or Zhangnan (the southern part of China’s Xijang (Tibet)) has been uniform and clear. He went a step further and said that the Chinese government never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh.

China kidnapped 5 Indians from Arunachal

Last Friday, the Chinese army abducted 5 Indian civilians on the basis of gunfire. Even after India’s repeated questioning, the Chinese government and military denied them illegal detention. The villagers living in this area claimed that these five youths served as porter for the Indian Army. On 7 September, the Chinese Army admitted that these youth were in their custody and they were being returned to India.



India and China in Ladakh at extreme height

In May, the tension in the border region in Ladakh has started reaching the peak. The armies on both sides are stacked opposite each other with heavy weapons. On June 15, China fought with the Indian Army in the Galvan Valley. After which, on the night of 29-30 August, there was a clash between the forces of India and China in the southern area of ​​Pangong. On Monday also the Chinese army opened fire on Indian soldiers.