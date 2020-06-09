China, which has so far been criticized for spreading the corona virus to the world, has made a new claim on Friday. China says that the corona virus infection spread to different parts of the world last year, but first it gave information and took action in this regard. China denied the allegation that the deadly virus originated in Wuhan before it turned into an epidemic.China rejected US accusations that COVID-19 emerged from a bio-laboratory in Wuhan. At the same time, it also rejected the allegation that it emerged in the central Chinese city from bats or pangolins before infecting humans.

‘There is a new kind of virus’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told the press conference, ‘Corona virus is a new type of virus as more and more facts and reports are coming out. We all know that at the end of last year the epidemic spread to various places in the world, while China first gave information about the epidemic, identified it and shared its genome chain with the world. ‘



Commentary on Mike Pompeo

Hua’s remarks came in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s accusations of covering China’s ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). According to the ‘Johns Hopkins Corona Virus Resource Center’ the epidemic has infected 36 million people worldwide and more than one million people have died.

America is the most affected country in the world by Kovid-19 where more than 76 lakh cases have been reported and more than 2,12,000 people have died due to infection. There have been 90,736 reported cases of corona virus in China and 4,739 people have died due to this epidemic.

Lockdown in Wuhan in January

The spokesperson said the epidemic was discussed by the CPC Polit Bureau in January and a meeting of 31 provinces and municipalities was called on the virus. “China imposed a lockdown in Wuhan on 23 January and then there were only nine cases of corona virus outside China and only one case in the US,” he said.

Harvard Research claimed – Corona was spread in August in Wuhan; China calls research ‘ridiculous’