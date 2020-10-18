The Chinese government has not been able to win the hearts of the people even after 70 years of occupation of Tibet. Now the communist government there is directly trying to destroy Tibet’s culture and its language. Not only this, in order to reduce the population of native Tibetan people in this region, people are being sent to other states in the name of forced labor. However, the Chinese government is working on a plan to settle a large number of non-Tibetan people from the rest of the provinces.According to an Asia Times report, Terceing Dorji, who fled from Tibet, spent a full year in Tibet from 2005-06. In an interview to Dharamshala’s Tibetan Center for Human Rights and Democracy, he said that since 1959, the settlement of people in the Tibetan region has changed dramatically. People here no longer like the Tibetan language. He loves to speak Mandarin or English.

Tibetan script will end soon

Dorji said that the written Tibetan language was already facing crises. Now due to the large number of Chinese people settling in this area, the danger of ending this language has started looming. Very soon the name of the Tibetan script will disappear from this region. The major reason behind this is the Communist Party of China.

Railways transported large numbers of non-Tibetan people here

The Tsongon-Lhasa Railway (Qinghai-Tibet Railway) transported 1.5 million people to Tibet in 2007, the very first year of its operation. During its 13 years of operation, now in 2020, the demographic of Tibet has completely changed. A large number of people speaking second language have started living in our areas. This now poses a serious threat not only to Tibet’s cultural but also language.

Mandarin language dominated everywhere

The peaceful uprising of 2008 was a result of the economic, social and cultural rights and religious sentiments of the Tibetan people. Due to the increasing Chinese population in Tibet, they are now taken care of in most services and facilities. In places like railways, bus stations, shopping malls, etc. Now everything is written in Mandarin language except English.

Three roads are being constructed for traffic

The Communist Party of China started large-scale road construction work in this area soon after the capture of Tibet in 1951, mimicking the Roman Empire. China’s purpose behind building roads was to immediately deploy its army during the war. It was because of this roads that China gained momentum during the war with India in 1962.