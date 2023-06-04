Home page politics

The AfD achieves more approval than ever. Chancellor Olaf Scholz names what he thinks the right-wing populists will benefit from.

Update from June 4, 1:12 p.m: Green party leader Ricarda Lang calls for not looking at polls when it comes to heating disputes. The background to their warning could also be that the AfD is currently receiving record approval ratings. “And if climate protection were easy, we could leave it to politicians like Markus Söder,” said Lang at the state party conference of the North Rhine-Westphalia Greens.

According to Lang, the last year and a half with the Ukraine war have shown the “brilliant failure of the fossil politics of the SPD, CDU and CSU”. Letting go of the new building energy law now with a view to the next election is not a solution. That would mean “that those who have a lot of money invest in heat pumps. And those who are tight on cash still rely on oil and gas heating.” They would be stuck with heating costs that are no longer affordable.

Lang said he was open to suggestions. “We are ready to think about improvements. But that presupposes that there are other ideas. So far, however, we have only heard what is not possible.”

AfD survey high: Haseloff accuses traffic lights of “stepping template for populists”.

Update from June 4th, 11:33 am: Why is the AfD experiencing a survey high? Opinions differ. Reiner Haseloff (CDU), like CDU leader Friedrich Merz, sees government policy as crucial. “The constant disagreement in the traffic light is a steep template for populists,” said Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Picture on Sunday (BamS).

Haseloff also criticized the ongoing discussion about the planned heating law from the Economics Ministry with Robert Habeck (Greens). The deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese also sees a reason here: “The very high values ​​​​for the AfD are also due to the debate on the Habeck heating law,” he said BamS. As an SPD in particular, you have to provide citizens with a workable, ideology-free and affordable draft.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr, on the other hand, does not believe that the dispute in the traffic light coalition is decisive for the AfD survey high. “It is good and right that there are clear differences between the democratic parties. Only then do people have real choice.”

Scholz on the AfD survey high: “Bad Mood Party” benefits from uncertainty

first report: Hamburg – The AfD is in the polls soaring – in a poll, the AfD reached a record 19 percent. Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees the main reason for this being the uncertainty in times of crisis. In view of the success of right-wing populist parties in other European countries, the question “why are there such bad mood parties?” said the SPD politician on Saturday evening (June 3) at the “Long Night of Time” event. in Hamburg.

“We live in a time of upheaval in which many citizens in our countries are not so sure whether the future is on their side and whether they have one.” This creates uncertainty “and resonance for parties that are in a bad mood praise the past”.

AfD in the survey high: Scholz fears “resonance space for the Trumpists”

To counter the populists, “we must ensure that Europe, that our countries, have a future to believe in”. Last but not least, it is about the question of “what holds a society together. The issue of respect,” said the Chancellor. “If we don’t manage to feel equal” for different career and life paths in a society that has become more open, “then we will have a lot of resonance space for the Trumpists, the Brexiteers or for the AfD”.

The AfD had recently drawn level with the SPD in the ARD “Germany trend” with 18 percent. An insa survey for the picture on sunday sees the party, which is classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected case of right-wing extremism, even at 19 percent – also on a par with the SPD. (dpa/frs)