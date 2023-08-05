













Now Chainsaw Man has a mobile minigame!









At the moment, Chainsaw Man continues in post. The manga consists of two parts, the first focuses on Denji who became the chainsaw demon because he ate Pochita, his pet demon. While the second part adds a new protagonist named Asa Mitaka, who embodies Yoru, the demon of war, who is also one of the demon riders of the apocalypse.

This second part introduces us to Asa and Chainsaw Man living together on several occasions, it even seems that they have managed to forge a bond and there is a very special scene in which, fleeing from the falling demon, they steal a motorcycle that they manage to modify, thus creating the chainsaw motorcycle (the chapter we are discussing is 129 and you can learn more about it, here).

Source: Shueisha

Source: Shueisha

Thanks to this scene we now have a minigame that will let us relive this epic chase. The new game has a style full of invigorating colors and has a very interesting pixel format. To play it you must go to the official page, which you can consult here, and scan the QR code that will give access to your cell phone.

Source: Shueisha

Source: Shueisha

Later you only have to start playing from your mobile device, you will be part of Chainsaw Man and you will try to escape from the falling demon on your special motorcycle! Without a doubt, it is a very striking tribute to one of the most dynamic scenes of the installment.

We recommend you: Manga well darks: Learn more about Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man

How many manga chapters does Chainsaw Man have?

At the moment, Chainsaw Man it has 137 manga chaptersthe last three issues are available for free, legal reading and in Spanish through the MangaPlus application. The anime series is available on Crunchyroll and is made up of only twelve chapters. Each one has a special ending theme.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)