The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, spoke about the government’s vaccination plan and said that in order to achieve total vaccination of people over 60 “will depend on the production of the laboratories and not the state. ”

The official focused on that the Government does not have the exact data about the vaccines that he will receive in the coming weeks and explained that it is something that is evaluated and coordinated “day to day“.

“With the laboratories we have estimates, but that after in practice it is modified. Because it is not only the production, but also the supplies for the transfer, the permits to enter and leave the countries for example. There are several issues, “he said.

Vizzotti, who gave an interview with the channel TN, said in that sense that does not have an exact date on when the entire population over 60 years of age will be vaccinated: “It depends on the laboratories and not the Government“, he emphasized.

Then, about the vaccination campaign, the minister explained that the second dose of Sputnik V will continue to be granted, although with a temporary space three months to the first.

“What we are looking for is that more people receive the first dose and thus lower mortality and the number of infected. Deferring the second dose for three months does not impact the benefit, but it does greatly impact mortality, granting the first dose to a greater number of people, “the minister explained.

This Thursday a flight of Aerolineas Argentinas is scheduled to arrive around 7:00 p.m. that will bring a million doses of the Chinese vaccine of Sinopharm.

On the movement in the country during the Easter holidays, Vizzotti said he is concerned that may be the generator of a new peak contagion: “Society in general when it gets together with family or friends is when guard down. These days are key to sustaining care. “

“The number of cases of the day impact (this Wednesday 16,056 new infected were reported, figures that were not seen since October of last year). But I would not speak of restrictions, nor of measures, nor of danger. I would speak of a new stage in which we come from a year of experience and we know that there are things that worked and others that did not“, it manifested.

The minister affirmed that at the moment there is no saturation of hospitals: “Yes, there is an increase in consultations and positive results. We are far from saturating the health system, but if we are concerned about the speed of the increase. “

Carla Vizzotti, with her predecessor Ginés González García. In December of last year. Other times. She insists that the VIP Vaccination “did not know anything.”

Consulted by the VIP vaccination scandal that ended with the resignation of the then Minister of Health, Ginés González García, the current official took off again about the topic: “I did not know anything. It was a one-off situation for a few days, but I didn’t know that happened. “

