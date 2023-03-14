Home page politics

From: Magdalena Fuerthauer

Help for Ukraine in the war against Russia is said to come from Australia – in the form of a cardboard drone. Their area of ​​application is obviously diverse.

Melbourne/Kiev – The war in Ukraine has been raging for over a year, and there seems to be no end in sight for over a year. Recently, the focus has been on the battles around Bakhmut, in which the Russian troops have suffered heavy losses. Now, however, the invention of an Australian company is causing a stir. Apparently cardboard drones are supposed to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

War against Russia: Cardboard drones are supposed to help Ukraine

Like the Australian news channel 7news reports that the Melbourne-based company SYPAQ is playing a “unique role in the defense of Ukraine.” It has developed a “high-tech weapon” consisting of waxed cardboard and held together by rubber bands.

This cardboard drone apparently has a wingspan of around two meters, but is easy to hold in one hand. It is also equipped with a “military orientation system”. According to a company spokesman, it could be useful in the Ukraine war and the fighting there.

Ukraine war: Cardboard drones from Australia as a weapon?

As a video shows, the drone can apparently be shot into the air by the soldiers themselves, either by hand or using a catapult. A company spokesman said that 100 units would now be delivered to Ukraine. There, the drones arrive in a flat package as individual parts, which the soldiers can then assemble using instructions.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, is enthusiastic in the television report. The drone is “like from Ikea”, also extremely cheap and also has “an extended benefit.” According to 7news the drone is mainly used for water and medical supplies. However, she is also a “bait for deadly missions”.

Help for Ukraine: cardboard drones in the war against Russia

Australian foreign policy expert Keith Suther explains that the cardboard drone can be used to attach both bombs and cameras to scout an area or potential target in the Ukraine war, where military action is currently focused on Bakhmut. “That’s the use of a drone in such a war,” said the Ukrainian ambassador when asked.

However, the company did not want to reveal anything about this aspect of the drone. “In order not to jeopardize the process, we cannot talk too much about how the drone will be used,” said a spokesman. He also does not explain how the drone can be precisely controlled. The producer himself has not yet confirmed that it could also be used as a deadly weapon in the Ukraine war.

War in Ukraine: Australian government is investigating the suitability of cardboard drones for its own military

The Australian government, on the other hand, takes the cardboard drone as an example of “Australian ingenuity”. According to Defense Secretary Richard Marles, they are now investigating whether the invention is suitable not only for Ukraine but also for the Australian military.

The company welcomes this announcement and sees “great potential” for its cardboard drone in the war and beyond. It is not known whether the first copies are already in the Ukraine. Meanwhile, a bizarre plan is being hatched on Russian state television, according to which 70 million volunteers are to go to Ukraine. (mef)