Now Britney Spears speaks out

Britney Spears now speaks out in the debate about her career, her life and the care her father takes. The 39-year-old singer accused the “New York Times” and the broadcaster BBC of hypocrisy after both of them blamed the media for their collapse in the documentaries “Framing Britney Spears” and “The Battle for Britney”. “These documentaries are so hypocritical. They criticize the media and then do exactly what they do. The world seems to care about negatives, “Spears wrote on Instagram. The Grammy Award winner (“Born To Make You Happy”) has been under the tutelage of her father, Jamie Spears, since a stay in psychiatry in early 2008. In the past few years she has tried several times to transfer care to confidants or to have them ended. On June 23, Spears will be heard in court in Los Angeles. (ceh.)