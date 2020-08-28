Highlights: Preparations to put in place new system for testing passengers at IGI Airport

Body temperature detection system is being installed on sealing at airport.

If someone has a fever, their image may turn red or orange.

Passengers will be prevented from traveling if their body temperature is high

new Delhi: A new system is being installed at IGI Airport to identify potential corona patients. Under this, body temperature detection system is being installed as a thermal scanner on the sealing inside the T-3. So that those passengers whose body temperature is high can be separated.

However, the high temperature does not necessarily mean that the passenger has to be corona. But such passengers can be separated from the crowd and prevented from traveling. Later, his corona investigation will be done. Which will know if they have corona or not. Airport sources say that soon such a system will also work on both sides of T-3, ie Deparcher and Arrival. Preparations have been started for this.

Such a system has been installed at Hyderabad Airport. These thermal scanners will be hung downwards through the iron rod at the terminal sealing. Which will keep taking the thermal image of the crowd. In this, any temperature will also set the scanner. The image of all the people above that temperature will be changed in the monitor. The image of one who has fever may be red or orange. Such passengers will be separated. So that they do not put other passengers in trouble.

In the current system, the fever of passengers with a temperature gun is being investigated. But there is a possibility of omission in it at times. But in thermal image systems, the image will come from the thermal scanner mounted on the sealing. She will continue to be seen as an image to the staff sitting in the control room below. In such a situation, there will be no scope for any mistake, omission or negligence.

How will such a passenger be recognized? In response, an official said that there is not much crowd at the airport. If the image of any of the passengers standing in immigration, custom, seating area, luggage zone or other zone shows that he has fever, then he can be identified by number. For example, if the image of the third number passenger changes in the middle of five passengers, then the health staff will take out the same number number passenger in the line. In such a situation it will be very easy to identify him.