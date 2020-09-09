The verbal war between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government has now become a cross-border battle. Before Kangana reached Mumbai on Wednesday, the BMC vandalized Kangana’s office citing illegal construction, while now the municipality has kept a watch on Kangana’s house. The BMC has petitioned the court to enumerate 8 illegal constructions in Kangana flat in Khar area and sought permission to dismantle it. Kangana Ranaut has also got angry on this. He has written on Twitter that whether he wants to live or die now, Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar will continue to expose the gang.

Hearing on Thursday in court, action will be decided there itself

In fact, after the office, the action of BMC can also be done at Kangana Ranaut’s house. The BMC has counted 8 illegal constructions to the court in a flat built in the Khar area of ​​Kangna and has sought permission to break them. On Wednesday, the High Court stayed the sabotage in Kangana’s office. The case is also scheduled to be heard at 3 pm on Thursday. Hence BMC will now present its arguments before the court on Thursday.

Notice was given two years ago, now filed the cavity

BMC says it issued a notice to Kangana Ranaut two years ago. It was said that renovation work was done in the house in a wrong way. It is a violation of rules. Then Kangana went to the Siti Civil Court and took a stay order. Now BMC has filed a caveat in this case. BMC has said that stay order should be canceled and we should be allowed to break.

Kangana said – I will die or live, I will expose



Kangana also made two tweets on Thursday evening in this entire matter. The actress wrote in her first tweet, ‘Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar gang come, you break my office, now break my house, then break my face and body, I want the world to see clearly what you would do anyway Huh. Whether I live or die, I will expose you. ‘

Uddhav is the favorite CM of the film Mafia



Kangana, while replying to a tweet, wrote, ‘In the last 24 hours, my office was suddenly declared illegal. They have destroyed everything inside, including furniture and lighting and now I am threatened that they will come to my house and break it too. I am glad that my decision of the ‘best’ Chief Minister of the world, favorite of the film mafia, was right. ‘

‘Today breaks my house, tomorrow will be yours’



Kangana wrote in another tweet, ‘Today they have broken my house, tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you say violent suppression of one voice is normal, it becomes the norm. Today a person is being burned at the stake, tomorrow it will be the Jauhar of thousands, wake up now. ‘

The house is on the 5th floor in DB Bridge Building



Please tell that Kangana Ranaut’s house in Khar area is on the fifth floor in a building called DB Bridge. Changes have been made at eight places in it. It has been said that construction of the balcony and balcony is wrong. Even renovations in the kitchen have been described as wrong. Court asked for the answer- Why did BMC rush so fast? Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has taken a stand on demolition from the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The High Court has sought a response from the BMC to hasten the demolition of illegal constructions at Kangana’s office. BMC has to answer this on Thursday.