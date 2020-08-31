The original dream of the country was to free the country from the Congress. If this could not be completed, the BJP and industrialists set up some Congress leaders to free the Congress from the Gandhi family. Shiv Sena MP has made this serious charge. Through the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Sanjay Raut has claimed that a large section of Congressmen believe that he is constantly criticizing the functioning of the government. He is accusing the Modi government of illegally benefiting many industrialists. Troubled by this, the corporate lobby has pledged to free the Congress from Gandhi. The stakes were played out that Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul should stay away from the active politics of the Congress and work as members of the ‘guiding board’, but Rahul Gandhi failed this bet. Raut said that preventing Rahul Gandhi from taking over the leadership of Congress will prove to destroy the existence of this old party of the country. Raut has written in his column published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece that the Congress lacks a leader who stands firmly against the Prime Minister. Referring to a letter written by 23 Congress leaders to full-time active leadership, he questioned who is stopping these leaders from becoming active. Raut said, “Activism to stop Rahul Gandhi will prove to destroy the existence of the party itself.”

‘Those who wrote letters, not merit’

Raut said that it is a good idea for a person outside the Gandhi family to become Congress president, but is there anyone left of that ability and strength in the Congress party today? Of the 23 Congress leaders who wrote letters to Sonia Gandhi, none is capable of assuming the post of Congress President. He said that the Gandhi family has shed blood for the Congress. After the assassination, Narasimha Rao became the Prime Minister and also the President of the Congress. Outside the Gandhi family, Sitaram Kesari was also the president. During his tenure, the party went into abyss. When Sonia Gandhi became active in the Congress, the Congress rose again.

‘Congress not dying old lady’

Referring to regional parties formed by former Congress leaders, Raut said, “Congress is still present all over India, only the masks on the original face have changed.” If those masks are removed and thrown away, the party will stand as a strong party in the country. He said that senior Congress leader late VN Gadgil had described Congress as a never dying old age. Raut said what should be done for the old lady? It should be decided by Rahul Gandhi itself.