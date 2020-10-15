In IPL-13, Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday landed three spinners against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two of these three important wickets contributed to Chennai’s victory. Chennai’s inclusion of three spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma – in the final-11 is a sign that the spinner and slow bowler are going to play an important role in the tournament. After the match, Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan had said, “The spinners will go ahead and play an important role.” Wickets are broken. There are three pitches (grounds), so they will break. ‘

The three fastest balls in IPL history The Chennai and Hyderabad match was the first match of the second half of the league. Till now, the fast bowlers were seen to dominate in the first half. In the list of bowlers who have taken the most wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only spinner. But things may change as Delhi Capitals fast bowler Enrique Nortje bowled the three fastest balls of IPL history on the pitch of the Dubai International Stadium in a match against Rajasthan Royals last night.

Only 10 matches in SharjahDue to having three grounds, it is common for the pitches to break and rotating other pitches can prove to be an important thing. Some pitch curators in India told IANS that the pitches would be helpful to the spinners and the reason is not only because of the limited ground and weather but also because the matches were not planned properly. In the beginning it was felt that the BCCI has planned the tournament well. He has held just 10 matches in Sharjah. There are only three pitches on this ground. Therefore, there will not be much pressure on them. More matches are to be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and there are more pitches for rotation.

Multiple matches in the same fieldA curator said on condition of anonymity, ‘What I heard is not happening. There are only limited pitches – three at the most, which are used. There are 24 matches to be held in Dubai while 20 in Abu Dhabi. He said, “It was good that he should not have continued matches on the same ground.” Whether the pitches are rotated or not, but there are frequent matches on the same ground.

Difficulties increase when the field is limited – DaljeetFor example, Rajasthan and Delhi match was played in Dubai on Wednesday. Chennai and Hyderabad match was played on this ground only on Tuesday. There are some more examples of this kind. This problem is happening because of the Kovid-19 where the IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and where the grounds are less. If this league were in India, matches would have been played on eight grounds. When asked about the rotation, chairman of BCCI Pitches and Grounds Committee Daljit Singh said that things get difficult when there are limited grounds.

BCCI did a good jobDaljit said, ‘I think the BCCI has done a good job to have IPL this year. He has ensured that the livelihood of the cricketers continues and the rest of the people are not affected. In such a situation, however, it would have been nice to have Indian curators who had experience of organizing such big tournaments. He said, “This includes technology and science that they understand.”

Pitch curator not sentIt is surprising that BCCI sent officers from other departments to the UAE, but not a single curator was taken. The last time IPL was held in UAE in 2014 was PR. Viswanathan curator went there. At that time only 20 matches were played there. Rajasthan captain Steve Smith said on Wednesday after seeing the pitch that it was dry. Whether the pitches break or not or whether the spinners gain importance will be a matter to be seen.