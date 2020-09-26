Actually, it’s only really getting started now – the Spanish league. The third game day will take place this weekend – but due to the corona-related postponements of the calendar, the two big rivals of the reigning champion will occur real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, only in action this weekend for the first time. We give a little outlook.
With the three teams mentioned, the field of candidates for the championship is actually already exhausted. In the last eight (!) Years Real Madrid, Atlético and FC Barcelona were in the first three places in the final table. Only the order among them changed. The Catalans were at the top five times, the arch-rivals from the capital twice – only in the 2013/14 season did the Colchoneros manage to push themselves in front of the two mega-clubs. You have to go into the 2011/12 season to register another name on the podium: Valencia CF finished the season in third place almost eight and a half years ago.
Sevilla FC will also not be able to keep up with the big three on the track. Which doesn’t mean that he won’t make it very difficult for them to take the points from the direct duels again. What the Andalusians are capable of in isolated games, such as the European Supercup, was felt by what is perhaps the best team in the world at the moment, FC Bayern, two days ago. And it’s not for nothing that the southern Spaniards have proven to be experts in knockout competitions like the Europa League in recent years.
Bayern were saved last Thursday by a Spaniard of all people. A Northern Spaniard to be more specific. A Basque. And the upcoming forecast also applies to Basques. But first a look back: For the first time in the history of the Spanish Cup, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad de San Sebastián faced each other in the final. Or better said: would have faced each other Because a small virus with a big impact thwarted the Basque final, the first ever between these two clubs.
But the Basques are considered stubborn. And so both clubs agreed to only contest the final if their respective fan communities could also follow it on site. Since that was not possible until the end of the year at the earliest, both of them “renounced” the potential Europa League starting place, which would have been a national cup triumph. The last state of affairs was that the final should take place around Christmas – and as the first game in front of a (reduced) audience.
For the league, I usually see both in the spheres between fifth and tenth place, which is roughly in line with the placements in recent years. But Real Sociedad at least has to cope with the departure of Martin Ödegaard, who ends up returning to Real Madrid a year earlier than planned. For him, the Guipuzcoanos got a world and European champion: David Silva. And he’s already 34. Whether he will withstand a long season (38 match days) depends not least on the rotation skills of his coach Imanol Aguacil.
The Vizcainos from Bilbao, on the other hand, have not yet strengthened externally at all. Four players have been pulled up from the second team, five more are returning on loan. Hopes rest on the disciplined defensive work and strokes of genius by Iker Muniaín and Iñaki Williams. If everything goes well, both teams can definitely get a taste of the upper ranks – just like they can quickly play against relegation in the event of a negative development, which has been possible in recent years.
Of course, the Spanish league also lives from its superstars. LaLiga patted each other on the shoulder for a long time, knowing that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the two best footballers on the planet in their game operations. But the Portuguese is now in his third season in the Italian Serie A, and a “successor”, if there can be anything like this one on one, the Whites have not been able to find since then.
Not because it didn’t exist, at least potentially. But an Erling Braut Haaland went through their fingers, like other top clubs, and landed first in Dortmund. And so far, they have gritted their teeth on Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman should come next year and spread a little more glamor in the royal squad. That an Eden Hazard, which was announced as Galactic last year and yet came across as very terrestrial, was actually never able to spread.
With Lionel Messi, the big fixed star will remain in the league universe: but at what price? In any case, the sacking of his buddy Luis Suárez made the flea very angry. It will be interesting to see how he deals with it. Personally, I believe that despite all the quarrels, he will be as decisive for Barça this summer as in previous years. I just don’t know if that’s really good or rather bad for the team.
Messi’s departure this year (and it was never closer than this summer 2020) would of course have meant a turning point for FC Barcelona – but also a great opportunity for a new beginning. The Catalans still have a good week to get active on the transfer market. The latest efforts, such as those for Antonio Rüdiger, also lead to surprises.
Apropo Suárez: If this exit doesn’t hurt the Catalans again. On the one hand for the named reason that their leader Messi will miss him unduly. On the other hand, because he naturally strengthens a direct opponent for the championship. I think Suarez can be good for a goal haul of around 20 plus in Madrid too. With which Atlético will have an important say in the awarding of the title.
Five prognoses which, of course, cannot give a complete outlook on the season. With Granada CF, the positive surprise of the past season, with Valencia CF (the negative phenomenon in the same period), with the strong teams Villarreal, Betis, Getafe or Vigo, but also the newcomers from Cádiz, Huesca and Elche, which are always difficult to play underdogs from Eibar, Levante or Valladolid (where Ronaldo Nazario is the boss) there are enough teams that you can look forward to outside of the big shots. So let’s look forward to a hopefully exciting league season in Spain’s Primera División.
