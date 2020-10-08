Highlights: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ became a star overnight through social media

Delhiites can get Baba’s food from home

‘Baba ka Dhaba’ now listed on Zomato

new Delhi

Through social media, Baba Ka Dhaba, who became a star overnight, can get food from Delhi’s house. Actually ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ is now listed in zomato too. In such a situation, people can order food from ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ whenever they want. Tweeted on behalf of zomato, ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ is now listed on Zomato. Our team is working with the elderly couple there so that they can have food. ‘

‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in the capital city of Malviya has become famous overnight. The video of the video went viral a day ago, in which the elderly couple looked very upset. In the video, the elder told how his shop is not selling much. As soon as the video of the elderly went viral on social media, people from all over the country came forward for help. So much so that India’s star spinner R Ashwin and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also came forward to help.

Jomato helped the elderly

During this, zomato was also said to help the elderly. After this Thursday night, by tweeting on behalf of zomato it was said, ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ is now listed on Zomato. Our team is working with the elderly couple there so that they can have food. ‘

Baba of Malviya Nagar in Delhi goes down

Jomato made this promise

The tweet from zomato said, ‘Thank you to the good people on the internet for bringing our attention to this. There are dhabas of many other babas who need help. If you know such outlets, go to http://zomato.com/addrestaurant to share their details. We promise that we will do what we can do with a smiling face.