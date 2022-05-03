One more month, subscribers to the PlayStation service can add different titles to their library.

Today is the first Tuesday of May and, like every month, PlayStation renews incentives for its PS Plus subscribers. In the announced selection we have up to three games that can be added to our library for free on PS4 and PS5 before the conversion to the new Plus model in June.

The title that leads the list is none other than FIFA 22, the latest numbered installment of the football game from EA Sports that, although it has once again sold a lot on all platforms, it is a good option for those who do not have a sports game to face the end of the 2021/2022 season and the semifinals of the Champions League.

FIFA 22 is the highlight of the lineupThe second of the chosen ones is Curse of the Dead Gods, a rogue like rpg that proposes us to make use of the different abilities to explore a dark temple with different rooms and dangers to face. The pack is completed by a Tribes of Midgard that bets on the cooperative action mixing elements of survival with the Nordic setting that we know too well.

Those who live in Spain will be able to enjoy a fourth game free from the PlayStation Talents program, which has been running since last month. Let’s talk about the first chapter of Twogether: Project Indigosa puzzle-filled adventure that takes players into a laboratory dealing with children with supernatural powers.

If you are a subscriber of Playstation Nowyou can access three more games before the change of subscription model that will integrate the service with PS Plus in June. And if you want to see all the titles that you can try at no additional cost on all platforms, don’t hesitate to go through the list of free games for the month of May that we have compiled.

