Like every week, Epic Games is responsible for offering a new free game in your own store, thus filling the library of users who are registered in the company’s launcher. In this way, Epic has been in charge of forming an extensive list of free games on the Epic Games Store.

On this occasion, contrary to what we were used to, the new free game from the Epic Games Store It has come by surprise, without being previously announced through the section that the store dedicates to this type of titles, being available from today until next May 27 at 5:00 p.m..

Specifically, and confirming the rumors that had emerged in recent hours, the game that has joined the free catalog from the Epic Games Store is neither more nor less than NBA 2K21, the latest installment in the popular basketball franchise created by 2K Games and the Visual Concepts team.

NBA 2K21 review – Xbox One

As stated in the description of the title, NBA 2K21 is the new installment of the famous best-selling basketball series NBA 2K. With significant enhancements to gameplay, graphics, community and competitive online features, and a variety of game modes, NBA 2K21 offers a unique experience full of basketball and NBA culture, where “this game it is everything ”, since we will be able to embody our own virtual namesake or play with our idols.

Therefore, you know, if you want to get hold of the new free game from the Epic Games StoreStay tuned until May 27, because from that day NBA 2K21 will no longer be available.