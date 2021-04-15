While we can already enjoy the first Xbox Game Pass games and the April Games With Gold, MIcrosoft announced a few hours ago that the new free game for Xbox is now available for the Free Play Days. We normally enjoy two to three free games every weekend, but this week we will only have the possibility to play Kingdom two crowns For a limited time on both Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.
This interesting title developed by Fury Studios is now available as part of the Free Play Days until next Sunday, April 18. Although, before showing you a brief description of the game for all those who do not know it, we remind you that to access this new free game for Xbox for the Free Play Days you will have to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold.
In the award-winning Kingdom series, players take on the role of a monarch who does everything he can to build his kingdom from scratch. Hundreds of thousands of players from around the world have explored, recruited subjects, and bravely defended their kingdom from the attacks of The Greed. But, like everything in Kingdom, nothing lasts forever … until now.
Kingdom Two Crowns continues to build on the challenging micro-strategy experience of the acclaimed franchise. Included in this edition is a brand new campaign mode in which monarchs must work to create a kingdom that will survive the test of time, until they find a way to defeat The Greed once and for all. Recruit new types of units and develop advanced technologies to improve your defenses. Explore new territories to discover mounts and secrets hidden in the depths. Return to your kingdom and fully revitalize it as you progress through the campaign.
Leave a Reply