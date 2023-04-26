This Audi RS3 has suffered some light traces of use during a chase after a thud.

In developing their RS models Audi undoubtedly a different target group in mind than ram and explosive squatters. Yet fast Audis are very popular with this specific target group. The most recent example is a Dutch one RS3 which was used or misused for an explosive raid in Germany.

Unfortunately for the RS3 drivers, the raid was not a success and they also got the police after them. All this was beautifully portrayed, so that we were presented with a spectacular chase last month. Including a crash and shots being fired.

The images show how the RS3 loses control of the wheel at a certain point, goes off the road and punctures two tires. After that, the chase ends fairly quickly: the RS3 stops abruptly on a roundabout and is rammed by the police car. Well, check it out for yourself if you haven’t seen the video yet:

The police managed to catch two of the three crooks after firing several shots. They turned out to have risked their lives for nothing, because they had no loot with them. However, the police did have a loot, in the form of the Audi RS3. That car is now offered at Domains.

The traces of the chase are still clearly visible. Both front tires are flat and, moreover, the print of a police car is visible at the back. This Audi RS3 therefore needs to be patched up again before it can be used for the next thud.

This article Now at Domains: the RS3 of the thud-cracking pursuit appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Domeinen #RS3 #thudcracking #pursuit