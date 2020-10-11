Highlights: War continues for 22 days in Armenia and Azerbaijan, over 700 dead

Turkey and Pakistan are provoking the war, Azerbaijan is openly supporting

All ceasefire talks in both countries failed, Russia increased pressure on both countries

Baku

The ongoing halt between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not taking its name. So far, more than 700 soldiers and common people from both sides have been killed in this war that has been going on for 22 days. On Sunday, Armenia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that its army destroyed seven major battle tanks of Azerbaijan. It also includes a T-90S tank purchased from Russia. Let us know that T-90S is also the main battle tank of India, but the Indian Army has also made many important changes according to its needs.

Flown up armored vehicle

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said that its army has also destroyed five armored personal carriers. In the war zone, army personnel sit in such trains and go from one place to another. With this, they also avoid light and medium level firing. However, these carts are also destroyed in heavy weapon attack.

Both countries are targeting civilian areas

Armenia has claimed that the Azerbaijani force is targeting Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Hundreds of civilians on his side have been killed in this attack. At the same time, Azerbaijan claims that the Armenian army is firing a missile on its second largest city, Ganja. On Saturday, more than 12 Azerbaijani people were killed and more than 40 injured in a similar missile attack.

How powerful is the T-90S tank

Russia’s T-90S tank is the third generation main battle tank. It has a 125 mm Smoothbor Canon. This tank is capable of firing many other weapons in addition to firing normal shells. The track is equipped with Explosive Reactive Armor which is capable of withstanding any enemy attack. The missile in this tank is also capable of shooting low flying objects such as helicopters and small drones. It also has a 7.62 millimeter machine gun and a 12.7 mm air defense machine gun.

This tank joined the Indian Army in 2004

This tank joined the Russian Army in 1992. India approached Russia in 2001 as the first foreign buyer of this tank. In this agreement, India purchased a total of 310 tanks from Russia. Of this, 124 were made from Russia to India, while the rest of the tank was built in India by the Ordinance Factory Board. In 2019 too, India signed a deal with Russia to manufacture 464 additional units of this tank. The Indian Army got its first T-90S tank in 2004.

Azerbaijan, Armenia overwhelms Turkey, Israel, Su-25 fighter aircraft shot down

On which issue, war broke out in both countries

The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.