From: Robin Dittrich

Madeleine McCann has been missing for over 16 years. New clues keep appearing – now, for the first time, an important witness is speaking out.

Kassel – The disappearance of Madeleine McCann is picked up again and again in various media. In 2007, then three-year-old Maddie was allegedly kidnapped. An important witness now breaks in an interview with the daily newspaper Picture his silence.

Key witness breaks his silence on Maddie’s disappearance

Since Disappearance of Madeleine Beth McCann from a holiday home in the Algarve in 2007, theories about alleged kidnappers are piling up. The main suspect in the Maddie case is now 46-year-old Christian B., who already has a criminal record for serious child sexual abuse. Already the public prosecutor’s office has been investigating since June 2020 Braunschweig on suspicion of murder against the then 43-year-old. In an interview with the Picture Now, for the first time, a former companion of Christian B.

Madeleine McCann was wanted worldwide, here in Amsterdam. Now a key witness is breaking his silence on the case. © imago/archive image

It is thanks to Helge B. that his former companion Christian B. is now behind bars and is the main suspect in Maddie’s case. As the interview shows, Christian and Helge met in front of a pub in Portugal. That Christian B. is a rapist, Helge claims to have found out later when browsing through some videos. During a conversation, Christian is said to have confessed to him that he was at least partly responsible for Maddie’s disappearance: “She didn’t scream,” Helge B. quotes Christian B.’s statement.

Scotland Yard does not appear to be responding to information about Maddie’s disappearance

After the conversation, Christian B. is said to have fled because he probably only gave Helge B. this information by mistake. As Helge states, he claims to have telephoned Scotland Yard as early as 2008, after which there should be no investigation. It was only in 2017 that he came into contact with Scotland Yard again. In 2018, the BKA reported the rape of an elderly lady, for which Christian B. is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence.

The Picture asked Helge B. why he is only now making a statement that could have been useful much earlier in the Maddie case. “All of this has to come to an end. So many lies are being spread about me and there is nothing I can do about it. I contacted Scotland Yard back in 2008.” Helge B. believes that Christian B. is innocent Picture-Interview no more: “Christian, I hope you don’t get away with this story. With what you did.”