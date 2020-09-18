The United States is going to ban the operation of TikTok, WeChat app from Sunday. The Trump government has issued an order for this. This information has been given by the news agency AFP.

According to the report, in addition to Tiktok, V chat can also not be downloaded in the US from Sunday. TikTok has around 100 million users in the US. Let us know that a few days before now, India too had banned TickTalk.

The US Department of Commerce is planning to issue an order today that will prevent people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok and messaging app WeChat starting September 20.

Ban was imposed in India

The big decision was taken amidst the deadlock over the border with China. 59 Chinese apps were banned in India. Among the apps that have been banned are TicketLock, UC Browser, Share It etc. Apart from these, Hello, Like, Cam Scanner, Sheen Kwai have also been banned. Baidu Map, KY, DU Battery Scanner has also been banned. Let us know that the government has banned these Chinese apps under the IT Act 2000.

Earlier, Indian security agencies had prepared a list of Chinese apps and appealed to the central government to ban them or people should be asked to immediately remove them from their mobiles. The reasoning behind this was that China could hack Indian data.