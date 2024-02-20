If you would like to drive a hybrid with a plug for sustainability reasons, then a V8 and total power may be a bit exaggerated. That is why Porsche now offers two milder versions in addition to the Turbo E-Hybrid. But Porsche remains Porsche, so they still have a V6 engine and enough power. The brand calls them the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

In the 4 E-Hybrid, the 2.9-liter V6 works together with an electric motor for an output of 470 hp and 650 Nm of torque. Power goes to all wheels. In the 4S, Porsche has made the V6 slightly more powerful, making the drivetrain good for 544 hp and 750 Nm. An automatic transmission does the shifting for you, of course.

The specifications of the plug-in hybrid Panameras

The performance of the new plug-in hybrids comes close to that of an entry-level 911. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid reaches 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. At 290 km/h you can stop accelerating because it can't go any faster. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid sprints slightly less quickly at 4.1 seconds and stops accelerating at 280 km/h.

With the current gasoline prices, it is nice that the battery capacity has increased by 45 percent. While the previous generation of plug-in Panamera did not go further than 54 kilometers, you can (according to the WLTP, so slightly less in real life) reach 96 kilometers on one charge with a bit of luck. With a charging speed of 11 kW, you should have the 25.9 kWh battery recharged after 2.5 hours.

Standard air suspension for the Panamera

Compared to the previous generation, some things have changed in terms of driving behavior. The new plug-in hybrids offer improved throttle response and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is now standard equipment. The Panameras are equipped as standard with the new double-chamber air suspension, which you know from the Cayenne. The prices are not yet known.