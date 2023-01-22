Jaguars for younger people, that sounds a bit contradictory. They are cheaper though!

The Jaguar F-Type has been on the market for a while now. This ensures that the beautiful British Roadster and Coupé are becoming more affordable little by little. The F-Type is not really cheap as the Jaguar XJ-S once was and the XK8 is now. But if you do your best with saving, you will go a long way.

So now it’s the turn of the younger people to drive Jaguars. Because let’s face it: a BMW M4 on a Porsche Cayman is very cool, but isn’t a young used Jaguar F-Type of the X152 generation much cooler?

Only old men specs

However, there is a chance that it is difficult to find your favorite specification marketplace to find. Most old Jaguar drivers like a more well-behaved look. This while the younger people want Jaguars with a slightly sportier look.

Well, that helps JMS Fahrzeugteile you along. JMS is a kind of collective company that offers upgrades for many different cars. Without revealing too much, we also ordered some upgrades for the Audi A6 endurance tester from JMS. In this case, JMS has a collaboration with Piecha and therefore the necessary parts for the F-Type.

Parts for Jaguars for young people

Piecha Design mainly focuses on Mercedes, but not today. You can get parts for the Roadster and the Coupe. The front lip, side skirts and various diffusers can be used on all pre-facelift models. If you have a facelift model, the front lip will not fit. The large rear spoiler is only available on the coupé.

For better handling, you can choose from beautiful items from KW. It starts with lowering springs, which work with the standard dampers. You can also think: while you’re at it, do it right and mount a complete coilover kit. That is of course also possible.

In terms of rims, there are two options. The first is quite flashy: a set of Schmidt Gambit rims in sizes 9×21 at the front and 10.5×21 at the rear. If you want something more modest in life, then the Barracuda Karizzma is an option with ‘only’ 9 × 20 at the front and 10.5 × 20 at the rear. All parts to make a Jaguars for younger people are from to order now!

