Since the start of his genocidal war against Gaza in October last year, Benjamin Netanyahu has crossed several red lines, making civilians his main military target. Now he is targeting the United Nations, specifically UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.

This agency was created in 1949 by the UN General Assembly to provide humanitarian aid to Palestine refugees. For seven decades, UNRWA has been the entity responsible for guaranteeing access to education, health, humanitarian aid and social services for Palestine refugees, mainly in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967 (Gaza Strip and the West Bank). Refugees who are waiting for a fair and definitive solution to a prolonged situation that is as difficult as it is discriminatory and unjust.

With the ongoing Israeli military offensive since October last year, the socio-economic situation in the Gaza Strip has been severely affected. The majority of the population is experiencing serious difficulties, to the point that 80% of them are totally dependent on humanitarian aid from UNRWA to survive. More than 2 million inhabitants of the bombed Gaza Strip live in extreme conditions, of which 1.7 million are Palestine refugees.

Another red line

Now Netanyahu and his people in the Israeli legislature are crossing another red line: frontally challenging the United Nations itself. At the same time, the crisis at the top is worsening. Among the “hawks” in the government: severe tensions between Netanyahu and his defense minister, Yoav Galant, also a member of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

On July 22, the Knesset gave preliminary approval to a bill declaring UNRWA, which provides humanitarian aid to a community of 5.9 million people, almost a quarter of the world’s total refugee population, a “terrorist organization.” This is an unprecedented decision that has never been taken by a state against the UN in its nearly 80 years of existence.

Neither the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest judicial body of the United Nations, to put an end to its “plausible” genocide in Gaza, nor the condemnatory advisory opinion of the same court ordering it to end its illegal occupation of Palestine and its policies of apartheid The Netanyahu government was given a respite by its crackdown on Palestinians. The decision by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants against him and his defence minister Yoav Gallant also remained unexecuted.

In fact, not even the accumulation of criticism from some of his Western allies is making Netanyahu reconsider this murderous policy. apartheid and genocide.

The latest move follows a move last January – which worked, at least initially – in which Israel accused 12 UNRWA workers of involvement in the 7 October attack by Hamas and other Palestinian groups against it and alleged widespread collusion between the UN agency and Hamas.

The UN: “terrorist”

The Netanyahu government accused several members of the agency of being “terrorists” or “facilitators” of terrorism, without any evidence. In the midst of the maelstrom of war tension, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hastily and credulously fired all UN officials appointed by the Netanyahu government.

Shooting at UN enforcement arms is nothing new, with UNRWA under attack by Israel for months. The move appears to have encouraged some Western donors to suspend funding for the humanitarian agency, which has some 30,000 employees and has been mandated by the General Assembly to provide essential services to millions of Palestinian refugees.

However, in April 2024, an independent review of the allegations against UNRWA, commissioned by Guterres and led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, concluded that the sweeping allegations from Israel about alleged collusion between Hamas and UNRWA were unproven. To date, no evidence has been provided implicating the 12 accused UNRWA staff members.

As a result, donor countries, including Germany, Italy, Australia and Canada, gradually began to resume their much-needed funding amid growing and pressing humanitarian needs in Gaza. Announcing the resumption of their funding on 19 July, the new UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Humanitarian aid is a moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe.” […] UNRWA is absolutely critical to these efforts. No other agency can deliver assistance on the scale needed.”

But even these statements from staunch allies have not persuaded the Netanyahu government to stop attacking the UN agency.

Unprecedented attack on the UN

Whether or not it becomes law, the Knesset’s agenda of branding UNRWA a “terrorist” organization is an unprecedented attack on the UN itself, as the refugee agency was created in 1949 by the organization’s highest authority, the General Assembly.

If passed into law, the “terrorist” designation would provide domestic legal cover (albeit in violation of international law) for the Israeli regime to attack UNRWA personnel and infrastructure, as it has already done, resulting in at least 205 aid workers killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

This time, he could do so without having to try to justify himself or claim that the killing of UNRWA staff was a “tragic mistake” every time he faces criticism from his allies.

Necessary reaction

If UNRWA is officially declared a “terrorist organization” under its domestic law, it would become not only a “right” but even a “duty” for Israel to eliminate UNRWA’s 30,000 employees, including, presumably, its head Philippe Lazzarini.

In April, Lazzarini had made it clear to the UN Security Council: “Today, an insidious campaign is underway to end UNRWA operations, with serious implications for international peace and security.” A “campaign”, then, that is part of an ongoing process. The Secretary-General and the Security Council should react firmly and without complexes.

Once attacks on UN personnel and facilities begin under the announced Israeli legislation, the floodgates could be opened for repression and mass murder of UN personnel, leading inevitably to the option of considering taking the “measures” referred to in Article 6 of the UN Charter: “Any Member of the United Nations which has persistently violated the principles contained in this Charter may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council.”

Secretary-General Guterres could take the initiative to persuade the Security Council and the General Assembly that a member state declaring him and his staff “terrorists” would be unacceptable. Given this prospect, the UN would be well advised to react strongly. These are serious circumstances and threats that, according to several analysts, would suggest that the UN should consider taking strong measures against the Netanyahu regime.

