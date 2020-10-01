New Delhi As a proof of citizenship in India, the Aadhaar card has become a very important document today. Aadhaar card comes in handy in many functions. Without Aadhaar, many important tasks related to your bank can be stopped. In such a situation, it has been seen many times that people find it very difficult to register their complaint due to Aadhar card problems. Now the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has found a solution.

The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has recently announced a new Aadhaar Support Center for complaints related to Aadhaar services. The service allows users to register complaints against Aadhar service delivery such as corruption, misconduct, through calls, emails or by visiting the official Aadhaar website.

On the other hand, if you have faced any such problems with Aadhaar related services, then you can report such incidents to UIDAI. For this, following the instructions in some steps, you can lodge your complaint.

First of all, tell us what all the Aadhaar card holders can report here. According to the official website, who can file complaints related to:

1. Complaints related to operators and enrollment agencies can be filed. Enrollment ID is optional for this. Operator & Enrolment Agencies (Enrolment ID is optional)

2. Complaint of not generating Aadhaar can also be filed. Enrollment ID is mandatory for this.

3. You can call for any other complaint.

Register complaint by phone and email

The UIDAI has allotted a complaint toll-free number for the users. Through this, any user can register their complaint related to Aadhaar. All you have to do is dial ‘1947’ from your smartphone and file your complaint. You can also write to [email protected] to register your complaint.

