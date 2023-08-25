Home page World

Sophisticated on the Croatian Adriatic coast: Dubrovnik, film location of “Game of Thrones”. © IMAGO / ingimage

Dubrovnik – On ‘Game of Thrones’ it was the filming location for the fictional capital of ‘King’s Landing’: the Croatian coastal city of Dubrovnik. Pushed by the US fantasy television series, the southernmost town in Croatia, with around 44,000 inhabitants, is experiencing such hype that tourists just flock there.

Dubrovnik on the Adriatic: Croatian city comes up with ideas because of mass tourism

According to estimates, 1.5 million visitors come to Dubrovnik every year, not even Venice can handle as many tourists in relation to its inhabitants, writes the New Zurich newspaper (NZZ). To put this in perspective: The main artery, the Stradun, the only 350 meter long cobblestone pedestrian street, can only accommodate 7000 people at a time. The phenomenon of “overtourism” is therefore omnipresent.

According to travel website holidu.de The Croatian city even ranks first among the most crowded holiday destinations in summer – followed by Venice in Italy and (surprisingly) Bruges in Belgium. That’s why little Dubrovnik in Croatia is trying to somehow steer mass tourism into tolerable paths and has come up with a strange measure for this. A knight should ensure order.

Dubrovnik in Croatia: a tourist magnet is reaching the limits of what is possible

That’s what the Southeast Europe correspondent told the NZZ, Volker Pabst, in the podcast “NZZ Akzent”. Accordingly, “Knight Orlando” is supposed to educate the many tourists gently, because the city has reached the limits of what is feasible in the summer. The statue of the warrior stands on Stradun Street. “It’s a huge burden. Mayor Mato Frankovic has been bothered by these crowds of tourists for years. He says, ‘This is too much. We have to change something,'” says Pabst in the podcast of the Schweizer Tageszeitung and puts it into perspective: “At the same time, the whole city lives from tourism.” Frankovic and the city administration have already limited the number of cruise ships that arrive in Dubrovnik with their thousands of passengers in one day may.

The statue of Knight Orlando in Dubrovnik. © Konrad Zelazowski/Imago

But apparently that’s not enough, especially since apparently not every holidaymaker in the old fortress town behaves appropriately. “The city has planned an awareness campaign. They try to point out to guests what behavior might be problematic in a city where such large tourist crowds arrive. You try to do that in a somewhat playful way with an almost childlike cartoon,” says Pabst. The main character of this comic, which is played out on screens in various parts of the city, is the “Knight Orlando”. He should point out possible missteps.

Dubrovnik in Croatia: Vacationers on the Adriatic should be brought up gently

For example, in the comic, a tourist walks through the city topless, the vacationer climbs up monuments to take selfies, or fake beers are simply left lying around somewhere. “Knight Orlando” then descends from a statue and points out to the tourist that this is not possible, explains Pabst. With “Ritter Orlando” the city administration ultimately wants to avoid having to impose stricter penalties such as fines. effect uncertain. (pm)