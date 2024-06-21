Home page World

Within just a few days, a brown bear was repeatedly sighted in a South Tyrolean town. Politicians are demanding action, while animal rights activists are criticizing.

Commezzadura – A brown bear has been keeping the residents of the South Tyrolean valley of Val di Sole on tenterhooks for almost a week. A video is circulating on social media in which the wild animal was spotted next to a country road near the village of Commezzadura. The recording was published just a few days after the bear had already roamed through the town center of a neighboring town. Encounters between people and bears are also occurring in Bavaria.

The video was published on Monday (June 17) by local politician Claudio Cia. In it, a person films from a slow-moving car in the dark as the animal runs along the guardrail of a country road. After a few meters, it moves away from the road and disappears into the bushes. Cia wrote: “The increasingly frequent, now daily presence of this animal near houses is causing increasing concern among residents and is also dangerous for the animal itself.”

“Daily presence”: Brown bears are repeatedly sighted in South Tyrolean villages

During the night from Saturday to Sunday (June 16), a brown bear was spotted in the middle of the town centre of the village of Malé, which is only a few kilometres from Commezzadura. The main reason for the excitement was that a public celebration was taking place in the town centre that same evening and that many people were out and about on the streets. The bear was later filmed at around 2 a.m. There are no known incidents involving the animal. It is assumed that the two sightings are the same animal. However, this assumption has not been officially confirmed.

In Trentino in northern Italy, brown bears have been sighted repeatedly for several months. Almost a week ago, one of the animals made headlines after it was seen walking in front of a polling station in the municipality of Caldes, which is also in Val di Sole, during the counting of the European elections. The increased number of encounters with the wild animals has sparked a new safety debate in South Tyrol about whether shooting them should be allowed. Brown bears are actually protected in Europe and therefore may not be killed.

Local politician calls for brown bears to be shot in South Tyrol – animal rights activists criticise

Claudio Cia called for Facebook an “annual shooting campaign for a few specimens” and criticized the fact that this is also allowed for other animals. Animal rights activists, in turn, see the responsibility with the mayors of the cities in Trentino. “In recent years, little or nothing has been done for prevention and information campaigns, which, as science has shown, are of fundamental importance for improving our relations with herbivores and, in general, with all wild species,” quotes Portall’Adige a statement from the Italian animal welfare organization Ente Nazionale Protezione Animali (Enpa).

An initiative has now been approved in the region, with the aim of putting up around 5,000 information signs for the population about how to deal with bears. However, Lau Enpa believes this is only a “first, tentative sign”. The cities must therefore implement much more preventive measures so that attacks cannot occur. In addition, the signs have not yet been put up. The animal rights activists demand: “They should not only provide information, but also prohibit access to the areas frequented by bears, especially between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. the next day.” (nz)