The Parliament on Wednesday approved the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill-2020. Under this, Hindi, English, Urdu, Kashmiri and Dogri have been given official language status in the Union Territory. Describing this decision as very commendable, Union Minister and MP from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, Jitendra Singh said that after becoming a Union Territory, we are correcting many mistakes here.Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, ‘Until Jammu and Kashmir was a state, till now only English and Urdu had got official language status since 1957. Many previous mistakes have to be rectified after the state becomes a union territory. ‘

‘1 per cent people did not speak English-Urdu, they were made the official language’

He said, ‘The biggest mistake was about language. Overall 1 percent of the people of the state do not speak English and Urdu. Kashmiri language is used the most here, which is around 50.3 percent people. It is followed by Dogri, which is spoken by 20.6 percent people. Hindi is the official language. That is why these have also been included. The Ministry of Home Affairs also maintained English-Urdu, thus now the state has 5 official languages. ‘

74% Kashmiris deprived of their rights for 70 years

Earlier, during the discussion on the Bill in Parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy said that 74 percent of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have Kashmiri and Dogri language, but deprived people of their rights by not making them the official language of the state for 70 years. Gone. Reddy said that through this bill, Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English languages ​​have been declared as the official languages ​​of Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of people in Jammu and Kashmir speak and understand Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi. Reddy said, ‘Kashmiri was not the official language for 70 years. This was a historical mistake. Historical mistakes are being rectified in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and we will also do it. He said that the language of 2.3 percent people in the state is Hindi.