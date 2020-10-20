The US space agency NASA has chosen Nokia to build a mobile cellular network on the moon. Finnish company Nokia has said that NASA plans to establish human settlements on the moon. NASA is already preparing to send manned missions to the lunar surface by 2014 through the Artemis program. At the same time, Nokia has claimed that its network on the moon will start functioning by the end of 2022.For this project, NASA will provide $ 370 million (about 27.13 billion rupees) to many companies including Nokia. So that a better communication network can be built on the lunar surface. Nokia has said that this communication network will play a big role during NASA’s Artemis mission.

Network will be changed to 5G later

Nokia will work with Texas-based private spacecraft design company Intuitive Machines in this work. Through this company’s spacecraft, Nokia will deliver its communication equipment to the lunar surface. Nokia said that its network will initially work on 4G / LTE, but will be changed to 5G later.

Nokia company making special devices

The company said that this cellular network will be designed so that it can work even under adverse conditions. For this, all the devices will be made less power consuming and smaller in size. They will also be designed to work according to the environment of the moon.

14 companies selected

NASA has selected 14 companies in addition to Nokia for this work. Who will work in the field of surface power generation, cryogenic freezing and robotics technology on the moon. It mainly features SpaceX, Lockheed Mortin, Sierra, ULA and SSL Robotics.

What is NASA’s Artemis Program

NASA wants to deliver humans to the moon’s surface by 2014 through its Artemis program. Through this, human activities will be promoted on the lunar surface. Humans on the moon will explore areas where no one has reached before or that have remained untouched until now.