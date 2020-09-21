Opposition parties, including the Congress, continue to protest against the agricultural bills that have been passed from both houses of Parliament. 12 parties have demanded time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the bills. These bills have been passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil said, “12 parties have sought time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on the agricultural bills passed in the Rajya Sabha yesterday (Sunday) without voting.” The parties have urged the President not to approve these bills. These bills passed by Parliament will be sent to President Ramnath Kovind, after which it will become law after getting his approval.

The central government has claimed that after passing these bills, farmers will get a lot of benefits. Prime Minister Modi has said that due to the passage of the bills, farmers will be able to connect with technology in the coming time. At the same time, various opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress are strongly opposing the bills. These parties are calling the bills anti-farmer.

12 parties have sought time to meet the President, in connection with the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha without voting yesterday. The parties have requested the President to not give ascent to the bills: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil pic.twitter.com/GToiljAa9i – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Farmers protest in Haryana, Punjab

In Haryana, Punjab, there is a strong protest against the farmers’ bills. Other farmers’ organizations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union, have been protesting in the states for the past several days. At the time of passing of bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, these organizations got down on the National Highway and lodged a protest. At the same time, due to these protests in Punjab, NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal is also against the government. SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Modi government’s cabinet protesting against the bills.

Eight members of Rajya Sabha suspended due to uproar

During the passage of the agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, opposition parties had strongly protested. He also tried to break the mike in front of the House Deputy Speaker. Apart from this, the rule book was also torn. On Monday, eight MPs of the opposition were suspended for the remainder of the session, taking action on the uproar in Parliament. The house was repeatedly interrupted due to the suspended members not going out of the house and the uproar in the house and was finally adjourned for a full day after a four-time adjournment. The suspended members include Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress, Rajiv Satav of Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Sanjay Singh of ‘AAP’, KK Ragesh of CPI-M and Elamaram Karim.