“New People” asked to soften the article for a pensioner for “GUR” on a monument

The New People party has asked Moscow prosecutor Denis Popov to soften the article under which they want to punish a 68-year-old resident of the capital for inscribing the abbreviation GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine — Lenta.ru note) on a monument to Minin and Pozharsky. This was reported by RBC.

Deputies proposed reclassifying the criminal offense as an administrative offence.

On July 17, the police detained a pensioner who wrote the abbreviation GUR in white paint on the monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square. A criminal case was opened against the woman under Article 243 (“Damage to cultural heritage sites (historical and cultural monuments) of the peoples of Russia”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.