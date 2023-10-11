Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 11:12 p.m.

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Novovisión ophthalmological clinic is characterized by its dynamism, proactivity and innovation. Thanks to these values, it seeks continuous improvement with the aim of providing quality, professional care with brilliant results as it has been demonstrating for more than 30 years. Proof of this is the recent incorporation of this new drug indicated for the treatment of adult patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and visual deterioration due to diabetic macular edema (DME), two of the main causes. vision loss worldwide affecting more than 40 million people.

This novel treatment, which is marketed under the name Vabysmo, has as its main benefit the improvement of visual acuity, mainly because its active ingredient, faricimab, reduces vascular permeability and inflammation, inhibits pathological angiogenesis and restores vascular stability. , which is associated with the greater retinal thickness observed in AMD and DME.

People who want information and advice about this new drug can go to the Novovisión ophthalmology clinic, which has offices in Murcia and Madrid.

A new age



Vabysmo has brought about a revolution in ophthalmological activity both in its form and in its substance. Because it is the first biospecific antibody that increases the effectiveness and duration of the effect, hence it is a significant solution compared to the current ones. To date, patients with macula and retina problems could only be treated with injections that introduced one of the four different available drugs into the eye.

AMD and DME are two of the leading causes of vision loss worldwide.



freepik







Now, however, this new drug has proven to be more effective than the previous ones because it repairs macula problems better and, in addition, requires fewer injections, that is, being introduced into the eye on fewer occasions. In this sense, experts point out that the effectiveness of an injection every four months is similar to the effectiveness of a bimonthly injection of the previous drugs. Of course, it should be noted that this drug must be administered by a qualified doctor with experience in intravitreal injections, such as the retinologists at the Novovisión ophthalmology clinic.

Vabysmo, which is available in the form of a 120 mg/ml injectable solution, has been developed by Roche laboratories and, after two years of clinical trials, it already has approval from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, for its acronym). in English) from the United States, Japan and the health ministries of the main countries in the world.

The new treatment has a more affordable price, and patients can receive it at the Novovision clinic the same day they request it

People who tend to lose vision due to macula degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, thrombosis and other retinal diseases share the same common denominator: these pathologies affect the development of abnormal vessels that destroy the cells in which vision occurs. vision. Until the discovery of Vabysmo, the available treatments blocked the factor that generated these abnormal vessels but had some drawbacks, such as that they had to be introduced before the cells were destroyed, they were injected regularly and did not provide improvements in certain cases.

Vabysmo stands out, apart from blocking the factor that generates new vessels, for also blocking Angiopoietin-2, which is also responsible for the vascular destabilization that originates in the retina of these patients. Likewise, as various scientific studies point out, two out of every five patients who did not respond to the usual treatments did improve with the Vabysmo injection.

Good answer



Other strong points of the new drug are that its injection significantly reduces the loss of neurons, has a good response from patients, increases their visual acuity or at least equals it with a lower dose, and improves the clinical parameters that are measured. usually in the consultation with Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT).

As important as this new pharmacological discovery is, it is applied in time, before the destruction of neurons occurs. The new drug is available on the market at an affordable price, allowing many patients to receive it at the Novovisión ophthalmological clinic even on the same day they need it, because the speed of application is essential. For this reason, when faced with the slightest symptom, it is advisable to evaluate and treat.

More information



Murcia Clinic

–Address Av. Libertad, 4, 1ºD, Murcia.

–Phone 968 200 888

–Email: [email protected]

–Schedule Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., uninterrupted.

Madrid Clinic

–Address Paseo de la Castellana, 54, Madrid.

–Phone 914 111 111

–Email [email protected]

–Schedule. Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Webwww.clinicasnovovision.com

Email [email protected]

Social networks facebook.com/clinicanovovision