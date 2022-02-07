The Novosibirsk Zoo still does not know whether they will somehow choose the mascot of the New Year’s Capital of Russia after the cancellation of the voting, which ended in a scandal. This was told to Lente.ru by Nikita Zhirnyakov, head of the development and customer service department. He noted that people’s reaction was mostly positive and they supported the zoo amid the hype.

The mascot selection poll was an initiative by the zoo to rally the region, which has been named Russia’s New Year’s Capital. But the vote resulted in a political confrontation in which the zoo did not want to take part. So Zhirnyakov explained the decision to cancel the results.

According to him, five animals were put forward, which are the most popular among the guests. In the zoo itself, there was no unambiguous favorite to which the team would give victory. “We have different sections, each takes care of her pet, and there was such interest that everyone voted for their own, they threw off their friends. “There was no such thing as let’s say this one will win,” Zhirnyakov shared.

Despite the fact that some reproached the initiators of the vote and tried to earn popularity on this topic, the majority of people supported the zoo and wrote a lot of kind words, Zhirnyakov said. “For the sake of this, I want to work, and develop the zoo, and the city, and unite, knowing what events are waiting for us,” said the representative of the zoo.

Previously at the zoo declared about the cancellation of the mascot election due to the interference of bloggers, deputies and journalists who urged their audience to vote for a certain candidate. In total, five pets of the zoo participated in the voting – the snow leopard Sayan, the polar bear Shilka, the cat Aisha, the orangutan Batu and the Amur tiger Max. At the time the vote was cancelled, Batu was in the lead with 39.39 percent of the vote.

Novosibirsk was recognized as the “New Year’s capital of Russia”, in 2022 it will host the World Volleyball Championship, the Novosibirsk Zoo will celebrate its 75th anniversary, and in 2023 it will host the Youth Ice Hockey Championship.