The police of the Novosibirsk region warned about the spread of false information about the robberies with the help of poisoned masks through instant messengers. The relevant information was posted on October 19 at website of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia by region.

“In a number of regions, information is disseminated through messengers that“ volunteers ”go to apartments and distribute masks soaked in drugs. Allegedly, when trying them on, a person loses consciousness and at this time a robbery occurs, ”the message says.

This information does not correspond to reality, the department stressed.

Law enforcement officers warn that the dissemination of false information, which created, in particular, a threat of massive violations of public order and public safety, entails administrative punishment. The sizes of fines in such cases vary from 30 to 100 thousand rubles, writes “Russian newspaper”…

At the end of July, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation reported that the number of fakes on the Internet during the coronavirus pandemic increased significantly. For six months in Russia, messages were deleted from 25 thousand resources.

