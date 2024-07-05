“Vesti”: Novosibirsk pigs destroyed graves of soldiers killed in the North-Eastern Military District

In the village of Karpysak in the Novosibirsk region, pigs destroyed the graves of soldiers killed in the special military operation (SVO) zone, reports “Vesti Novosibirsk”.

“A herd of pot-bellied cattle desecrated dozens of village graves. And, what’s most swinish, they tore up the burial sites of fallen heroes. The cattle escaped from the yard of a local farmer who makes sausage,” the TV channel’s report says.

In April, the TV channel’s film crew already came to the village. Then, local residents complained about the destruction of graves. In July, the incidents were repeated.

The owner of the farm from which the animals can escape has said they do not belong to him. The head of the local village council has promised to start shooting the pigs.

Earlier, fresh graves of SVO soldiers burned down in Krasnoyarsk Krai. Photographs taken at the cemetery showed three charred crosses with coils of wire lying underneath them — probably the remains of funeral wreaths. The Ministry of Emergency Situations named a fire caused by a candle or lamp as the main version of what happened.