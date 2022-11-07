Novosibirsk deputy from the party “United Russia” Sergei Mamontov, who left the scene of an accident after hitting a child, will lose his mandate until November 20. This was announced on Monday, November 7, by the press service of the regional branch of the party.

“Until November 20, his mandate will be removed and he will be expelled from the United Russia deputy association in the district council of the Tatar region [Новосибирской области]. The decision will be made at the local level at the next session.

On October 30, Mamontov knocked down a small child, and then fled the scene without helping him. Doctors assessed the condition of the injured boy as stably serious. For some time he was in the intensive care unit of the Tatar Central Regional Hospital. Later, he was taken to the Design Bureau in Novosibirsk by an ambulance helicopter.

As the mother of six-year-old Ruslan Chernomurai told Izvestia, the child ran out into the street to find a cat that had run away from the house, and returned covered in blood. Literally a minute and a half later, an ambulance arrived, and the child was taken to the hospital.

The deputy was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Art. 12.27 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Leaving the scene of an accident by the driver”). In addition, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Novosibirsk Region initiated a criminal case against the deputy on the grounds of a crime under Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Leaving in danger”). By court order, he was arrested on October 31.

The head of the regional executive committee of the United Russia party, Yulia Shvets, said that Mamontov’s act “causes nothing but bewilderment and disgust.” She also said that the MP would be expelled from the party.