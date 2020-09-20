Deputy of the City Council of Novosibirsk Natalya Pinus asked her subscribers on social networks to “chip in” for her birthday present. The people’s darling wrote about this on her page on VKontakte.

Pinus published the details of her bank card and asked subscribers to transfer money to her. With the funds received, she intends to buy a kiln for firing ceramic products.

As the deputy explained, she currently travels to other people to burn her products. According to Pinus, she “doesn’t have the heart” to buy a muffle furnace, since it costs 100 thousand rubles.

Natalia published a post about fundraising while on vacation in the Mediterranean. Pinus regularly posts photographs of his works on the Web and often sells them.

For several years in a row, the deputy has been among the poorest deputies of the Novosibirsk City Council. Her income from this activity is zero. The deputy’s husband earned more than 12 million rubles in 2019, notes REN TV…

