The Novosibirsk court has arrested the land plots, houses and vehicles of the leaders of the “Church of the Last Testament”, reports TASSreferring to the lawyers of the accused.

As specified, the grounds for the arrest of the property were claims from the victims in the amount of 12.2 million rubles.

The defense intends to appeal this decision in the near future.

Earlier it was reported that the court extended the arrest of the leader of the Church of the Last Testament Sergei Torop, known as Vissarion, until January 15. Until mid-January, two other defendants in the case, Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedernikov, will also be kept in custody.

Let us remind you that the religious movement “Church of the Last Testament” was founded in 1991 by a resident of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Sergey Torop.

In September 2020, Torop, Redkin and Vedernikov were detained and arrested on charges of creating a religious association whose activities involve violence against citizens. Two defendants in the case are also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to two or more persons.